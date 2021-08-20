Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Trevena by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trevena by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

