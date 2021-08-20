Citigroup Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $225.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.80.

W opened at $283.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.53.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

