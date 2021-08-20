Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VCRA. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

VCRA opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -261.28 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.46. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $962,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $418,886.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $2,600,111. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

