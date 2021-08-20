Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) to Sell

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on TH. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $334.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.04. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 97,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 58,433 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.