PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $5,786,672.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038,418 shares in the company, valued at $443,913,023.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $929,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 437,238 shares of company stock worth $27,246,940 and have sold 397,872 shares worth $24,688,479. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $83,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

