Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,000.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and last traded at GBX 1,998 ($26.10), with a volume of 3412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,978 ($25.84).

RAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,898.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.