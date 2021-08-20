Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

