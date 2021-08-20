Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $964.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 964 ($12.59) and last traded at GBX 952.40 ($12.44), with a volume of 947043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 952 ($12.44).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 870.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.