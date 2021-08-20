SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,286.00

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,286 ($16.80) and last traded at GBX 1,279.50 ($16.72), with a volume of 52595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,272 ($16.62).

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,196.17 ($15.63).

The company has a market capitalization of £15.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,173.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

