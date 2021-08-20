Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repsol presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

REPYY opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

