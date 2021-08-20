Straumann’s (SAUHY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, August 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $93.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.71. Straumann has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $96.02.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

