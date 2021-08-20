FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

SPR stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.28) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,355 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,029,000 after acquiring an additional 522,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $125,263,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

