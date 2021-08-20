Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Up 16.3% in July

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 68,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

