Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 790,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 680,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $300.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 171.77, a current ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. Research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

