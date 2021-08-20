Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial and other services primarily in Japan and internationally. Nonlife Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance underwriting, asset management and related business. Life Insurance segment provides life insurance underwriting and asset management business. It also engaged in operation of nursing care service business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS SMPNY opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.46. Sompo has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.26.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sompo will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

