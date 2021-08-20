Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Singapore Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $92.91 and a 12 month high of $133.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.21.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

