Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $4.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

