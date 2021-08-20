Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TOELY opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.86.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

