Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TOELY opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.86.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

