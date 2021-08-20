CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $54.16 on Monday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.