Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

