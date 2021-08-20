Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report $4.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

NYSE MA opened at $357.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after buying an additional 215,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

