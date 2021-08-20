Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atreca?s approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Get Atreca alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCEL. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BCEL stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.05. Atreca has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atreca by 438.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Atreca by 730.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.