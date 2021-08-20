Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Get Assertio alerts:

Shares of ASRT opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Assertio by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Assertio by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 587,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Assertio by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 128,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.