Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “
Shares of ASRT opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.80.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio (ASRT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.