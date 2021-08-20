Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $126.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 935,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,827.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,670. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

