Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James raised their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.21.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 169,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 134.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $74,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $196,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.