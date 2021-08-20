Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

