Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

