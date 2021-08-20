Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.
NASDAQ ABSI opened at $20.50 on Monday. Absci has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $31.53.
Absci Company Profile
Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.
