Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $20.50 on Monday. Absci has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

In other news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

