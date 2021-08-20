Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.66

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.66 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 59.65 ($0.78). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 59.65 ($0.78), with a volume of 11 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.66. The firm has a market cap of £163.91 million and a P/E ratio of -7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Redx Pharma Company Profile (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory intestinal fibrosis; RXC007, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitors for the treatment of orphan disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and other systemic fibrotic conditions; and Porcupine (RXC006), which is in Phase I for the treatment of lung fibrosis.

