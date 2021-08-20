Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) PT Raised to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Shares of LNF opened at C$24.80 on Monday. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of C$15.71 and a 12-month high of C$25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

