TD Securities Boosts Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$40.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.72.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$30.43 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.73.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total value of C$5,012,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,016,874.88. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at C$4,041,711.45. Insiders have sold a total of 225,469 shares of company stock worth $6,968,337 over the last 90 days.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

