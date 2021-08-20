Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.67.

TSE HOM.U opened at C$15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.39 and a 1-year high of C$15.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$458.82 million and a P/E ratio of 13.16.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 3,022 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.39 per share, with a total value of C$52,565.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 999,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,393,944.96. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 4,278 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,971.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,004,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,599,328.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

