National Bankshares Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$58.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HCG. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.71.

HCG opened at C$39.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.77. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$42.23.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

