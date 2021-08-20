FY2022 EPS Estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

