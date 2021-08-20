JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $663.96

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 663.96 ($8.67) and traded as high as GBX 679 ($8.87). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 677 ($8.85), with a volume of 127,694 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 663.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 68.19 and a current ratio of 68.19. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25.

In related news, insider Alan Collins bought 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £334.36 ($436.84).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

