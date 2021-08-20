Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $766.06

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 766.06 ($10.01) and traded as high as GBX 793.85 ($10.37). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 788 ($10.30), with a volume of 134,122 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 766.06. The company has a market capitalization of £966.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

Get Law Debenture alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.