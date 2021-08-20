Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TLFA opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77. Tandy Leather Factory has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Get Tandy Leather Factory alerts:

Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc engages in the distribution of leather and related products. It offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The company was founded by J. Wray Thompson, Sr. and Ronald C.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandy Leather Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.