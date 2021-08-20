Hornby (LON:HRN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.39. The company has a market capitalization of £75.12 million and a PE ratio of 56.25.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, power and control products, building accessory packs, track pieces and extension packs, tradition analogue control, digital command control, software products, people and animals products, and paints and weathering powders.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.