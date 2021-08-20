Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $27.19 target price on Vinci and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

