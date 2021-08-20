Analyzing Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Ecovyst alerts:

This table compares Ecovyst and GCP Applied Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% GCP Applied Technologies 11.41% 9.78% 4.50%

This table compares Ecovyst and GCP Applied Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.52 -$278.77 million $1.00 12.28 GCP Applied Technologies $903.20 million 1.90 $100.20 million $0.73 32.03

GCP Applied Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCP Applied Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ecovyst and GCP Applied Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 GCP Applied Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ecovyst presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 28.94%. Given Ecovyst’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than GCP Applied Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCP Applied Technologies has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCP Applied Technologies beats Ecovyst on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers. The Specialty Building Materials segment offers sheet and liquid membrane systems and other products that protect both new and existing structures from water, air, and vapor penetration, as well as from fire damage. The company was founded on May 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.