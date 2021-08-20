StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) versus TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Head-To-Head Comparison

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 6 3 0 2.33 TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 12 0 2.75

StoneCo presently has a consensus price target of $72.78, suggesting a potential upside of 45.73%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $36.46, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and TELUS International (Cda)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $644.50 million 23.92 $165.69 million $0.57 87.61 TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.01 $102.90 million $0.61 48.89

StoneCo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELUS International (Cda). TELUS International (Cda) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 24.13% 6.43% 2.93% TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StoneCo beats TELUS International (Cda) on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2020, the company served approximately 652,600 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 260 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands. StoneCo Ltd. is a subsidiary of HR Holdings, LLC.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

