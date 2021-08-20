Head-To-Head Survey: Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eli Lilly and and Rockwell Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and $24.54 billion 10.57 $6.19 billion $7.93 34.10 Rockwell Medical $62.20 million 0.86 -$30.89 million ($0.41) -1.40

Eli Lilly and has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Eli Lilly and has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Eli Lilly and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eli Lilly and and Rockwell Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and 0 2 13 1 2.94 Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus price target of $247.69, indicating a potential downside of 8.40%. Rockwell Medical has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 859.19%. Given Rockwell Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than Eli Lilly and.

Profitability

This table compares Eli Lilly and and Rockwell Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and 22.71% 119.12% 15.81% Rockwell Medical -49.60% -103.37% -42.14%

Summary

Eli Lilly and beats Rockwell Medical on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity. The Oncology products consist of Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. The Immunology products include Olumiant and Taltz. The Neuroscience products consist of Cymbalta, Emgality, Reyvow, and Zyprexa. The Other therapies include Bamlanivimab, Cialis, and Forteo.The company was founded by Eli Lilly on May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores. It also manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, and RenalPure and SteriLyte powder bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubing, fistula needles, dialyzers, drugs, specialized component kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. The company's dialysis concentrate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. It is also developing other therapeutic product candidates for the treatment of hospitalized patients with acute heart failure; and home infusion therapy that allows patients to receive intravenous medications at home. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. Its target customers include medium and small sized dialysis chains and independent dialysis centers. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wixom, Michigan.

