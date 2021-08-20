Euronav (NYSE:EURN) versus ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Financial Review

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Euronav and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.23 billion 1.31 $473.24 million $2.25 3.54 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.30 $517.96 million $4.96 9.08

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Euronav. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Euronav and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 2 4 0 2.67 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Euronav presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.56%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.37%. Given Euronav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Euronav is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav -28.67% -7.38% -4.57% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Euronav on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

