Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report $5.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.37 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

MAN stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $29,573,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,121,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after acquiring an additional 171,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.