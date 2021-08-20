TD Securities Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$28.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.94.

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$24.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$873.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

