New Gold (TSE:NGD) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James to C$2.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a C$2.20 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Gold to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.55.

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$891.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.09. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.06.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

