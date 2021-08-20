Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLC. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.06.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$36.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.39. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$26.44 and a one year high of C$38.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

