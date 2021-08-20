TD Securities Lowers Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target to C$80.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities to C$80.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$79.67.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$78.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$64.17 and a 1 year high of C$101.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.