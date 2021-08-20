Canaccord Genuity Downgrades CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) to Hold

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

DBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.93.

DBM opened at C$6.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

