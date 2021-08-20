UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UWM in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of UWMC opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18. UWM has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

